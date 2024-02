Pickard made 24 saves in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Aside from Evan Bouchard's OT winner, all the scoring came in a wild second period, with Pickard getting beaten twice on Dallas power plays. The veteran netminder has won six straight starts dating back to Dec. 21, posting a 2.16 GAA and .916 save percentage over that stretch as Stuart Skinner's backup.