Pickard allowed four goals on 27 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Pickard hadn't played in the last four games, but he got the nod for the second half of a back-to-back after Tristan Jarry guided the Oilers to a win Saturday over the Maple Leafs. With Jarry now in town after Edmonton acquired him for Stuart Skinner and Brett Kulak, Pickard's outlook for playing time remains pretty sparse. On the year, Pickard is 3-4-2 with a 4.06 GAA and an .851 save percentage through 11 outings, and he's unlikely to play more than a typical backup would unless Jarry gets hurt or sustains a lengthy slump.