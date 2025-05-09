Pickard stopped 28 of 32 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

The Golden Knights didn't go quietly, rallying back from a two-goal deficit in the third period. They also killed off a five-minute power play, but Leon Draisaitl broke through at 15:20 of the extra session to give the Oilers a 2-0 series lead. Pickard hasn't done anything particularly outstanding so far in the second round, stopping 43 of 49 shots, but he's now won six straight playoff contests. There's no reason to think the Oilers will turn away from him while that streak is ongoing, so expect the 33-year-old to tend the twine again in Saturday's Game 3.