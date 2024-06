Dineen signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Oilers on Friday.

Dineen had five goals and 25 points in 58 regular-season contests with AHL Bakersfield in 2023-24. The 26-year-old blueliner is likely to spend the vast majority of his new contract in the minors, but he might be summoned to Edmonton at some point if the Oilers run into significant injury problems.