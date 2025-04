Dineen was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Friday.

Mattias Ekholm's return from an undisclosed injury Friday means Dineen is no longer needed on the NHL roster under emergency conditions. The 26-year-old Dineen has 43 points in 59 games with Bakersfield. Should the Condors miss the AHL playoffs, Dineen will likely be called up to serve as a depth options for the Oilers' postseason.