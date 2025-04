Dineen was called up on an emergency basis from AHL Bakersfield on Thursday.

Dineen has nine goals and 43 points in 59 outings with Bakersfield in 2024-25. He might draw into the Oilers' lineup Friday versus San Jose if Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) and Jake Walman (undisclosed) are not ready to return. If Dineen does play, it will probably be as a member of the third pairing.