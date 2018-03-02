Oilers' Cam Talbot: Allows four in loss to Preds
Talbot surrendered four goals on 42 shots during Thursday's 4-2 loss to Nashville.
Wins continue to be hard to come by for Talbot and the Oilers, and the 30-year-old netminder now owns a discouraging 8-15-1 record, .899 save percentage and 3.43 GAA through his past 25 games. At this stage of the season, there's little reason to expect a turnaround, and Talbot is likely to remain one of the biggest fantasy disappointments of the year.
