Oilers' Cam Talbot: Another shaky outing
Talbot allowed four goals on only 19 shots in Monday's 4-2 road loss to the Capitals.
This was a forgettable night for Talbot, who allowed twice as many goals on 12 fewer shots than counterpart Pheonix Copley. Meanwhile, Oilers backup goalie Mikko Koskinen is 3-0-0 with a 2.01 GAA and .935 save percentage -- not to mention a shutout -- this season, and that should be a huge concern for Talbot owners who have grown accustomed to the traditional starter logging 60-plus games each season. For comparison's sake, Talbot is 5-5-1 with a 2.93 GAA and .899 save mark, and this latest dud performance isn't going to help matters. If possible, seek alternatives unless Talbot can find a way to turn his season around.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...