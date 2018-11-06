Oilers' Cam Talbot: Another shaky outing

Talbot allowed four goals on only 19 shots in Monday's 4-2 road loss to the Capitals.

This was a forgettable night for Talbot, who allowed twice as many goals on 12 fewer shots than counterpart Pheonix Copley. Meanwhile, Oilers backup goalie Mikko Koskinen is 3-0-0 with a 2.01 GAA and .935 save percentage -- not to mention a shutout -- this season, and that should be a huge concern for Talbot owners who have grown accustomed to the traditional starter logging 60-plus games each season. For comparison's sake, Talbot is 5-5-1 with a 2.93 GAA and .899 save mark, and this latest dud performance isn't going to help matters. If possible, seek alternatives unless Talbot can find a way to turn his season around.