Oilers' Cam Talbot: Another tough opponent awaits

Talbot will start against the Capitals in Edmonton on Thursday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Every successful goaltender has a plan to avenge for the occasional substandard performance, which is where Talbot is at right now after suffering a tough 6-5 overtime loss to the Penguins on Tuesday. Sidney Crosby fashioned the game-winning goal (among two scores) to the detriment of Talbot in his last outing, and now the 31-year-old will have to devise a way to slow down Alex Ovechkin and Co. Edmonton's workhorse between the pipes is just 2-4-0 with a 2.51 GAA and .917 save percentage in seven career games opposing the Caps.