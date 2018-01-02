Oilers' Cam Talbot: Assigned to home net Tuesday
Talbot will face shots from the Kings as a home starter Tuesday, OilersNation.com reports.
It's been a trying campaign for Talbot, as he's operating with career-worst peripherals (3.01 GAA, .905 save percentage) through 29 games, but he can take solace in the fact that he's managed a winning record (14-12-2) despite his team being slightly below .500 in the league standings. He has a tough task Tuesday, attempting to thwart the Kings, who've gone 5-3-2 over the last 10 games to complement a plus-24 goal differential.
More News
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Hard man to trust•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Gets starting nod for Sunday's match•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Drops overtime decision to Blackhawks•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Making sixth straight start Friday•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Comes up short against Jets•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Starting Wednesday in Winnipeg•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...