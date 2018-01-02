Oilers' Cam Talbot: Assigned to home net Tuesday

Talbot will face shots from the Kings as a home starter Tuesday, OilersNation.com reports.

It's been a trying campaign for Talbot, as he's operating with career-worst peripherals (3.01 GAA, .905 save percentage) through 29 games, but he can take solace in the fact that he's managed a winning record (14-12-2) despite his team being slightly below .500 in the league standings. He has a tough task Tuesday, attempting to thwart the Kings, who've gone 5-3-2 over the last 10 games to complement a plus-24 goal differential.