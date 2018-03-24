Oilers' Cam Talbot: Assuming road net in divisional clash

Talbot will take on the Kings at home Saturday night, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Talbot has been spectacular in March, as he's skated off with six wins to complement a 2.21 GAA and .937 save percentage in nine outings. However, there probably isn't much margin for error knowing that he's about to face a team with a 22-13-4 record away from Los Angeles this season.