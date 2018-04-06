Oilers' Cam Talbot: Aware of uneven performance

Talbot is determined to bounce back in 2018-19, the Edmonton Sun reports.

While Talbot is on pace to finish 2017-18 with at least 30 wins for the second-consecutive campaign, his numbers still aren't as impressive as last season (42-22-8, 2.39 GAA, .919 save percentage). "I had good years before (New York), not just this last year," Talbot said. "It's been an up-and-down year for me and it wears on you physical and mentally. It's confidence ... once you make big saves in big situations, it snowballs, and the last couple of months, I've felt more like myself." The Oilers' starting netminder's contract will be up after next season and remains a viable option in most leagues moving forward in a contract year.