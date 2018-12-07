Oilers' Cam Talbot: Back in goal Friday

Talbot has earned a second consecutive start with Friday's home matchup against the Wild on tap, Tom Gazzola of TSN.ca reports.

Talbot stood tall on the way to a shootout win over the Blues on Wednesday, securing his 100th win as an Oiler in the process. The monkey might be off the goalie's back after he produced an unsightly 3.29 GAA and .889 save percentage over 15 games before having to defer to Mikko Koskinen for the four subsequent contests leading up to Talbot's challenge against the Notes. Talbot will now be tasked with taking down a Wild team that suffered a shutout loss to the Flames on Thursday.