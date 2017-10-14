Talbot will command the crease Saturday night versus the visiting Senators, the Edmonton Sun reports.

If Talbot is to have his best shot at winning this next game, the Oilers will have to break through a robust Ottawa penalty kill that is currently tops in the league. Even with all-world pivot Connor McDavid on board, Edmonton has converted just one of nine power-play opportunities through its first three contests, and Talbot has gone 1-2-0 with a porous 3.42 GAA and .896 save percentage over that span. There are 14 games on this Saturday slate, so we advise that you look around for alternatives in fantasy, at least until the heavily utilized backstop starts to gain some positive momentum.