Talbot turned aside 20 of 22 shots during Wednesday's 6-2 rout of the Red Wings.

Talbot recovered nicely from a horrendous outing on Tuesday in which he surrendered two goals on three shots. The 30-year-old -- and the Oilers in general -- have underachieved to start the season, but a roster that talent-laden should find it's way to more wins as the season moves on, so keep playing the workhorse goaltender as you normally would.