Oilers' Cam Talbot: Between pipes against Canucks
Talbot will start in goal Thursday night against host Vancouver, NHL.com reports.
Talbot will be vying for his 30th win of the season, and he'll reportedly be countered by Jacob Markstrom in this road match. The Canucks average 2.61 goals per game to rank 27th in the league; obviously Talbot's seen tougher opponents this season.
