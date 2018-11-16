Oilers' Cam Talbot: Between pipes Sunday
Talbot will tend the twine versus Vegas on Sunday.
Talbot is bogged down in a four-game losing streak, during which he registered a 4.21 GAA and .857 save percentage. The netminder is in danger of losing the starting job to Mikko Koskinen who has significantly outplayed him this season. A matchup with the Golden Knights will likely be a busy one for Talbot, as the team is firing 34.2 shots on net per game (fourth highest in the league).
