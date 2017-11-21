Oilers' Cam Talbot: Between pipes Tuesday
Talbot will defend the cage against the Blues on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Talbot will be looking to bounce back after a pair of poor outings in which he gave up 10 goals on just 60 shots (.833 save percentage). After a dominating 2016-17 campaign in which the netminder registered 42 wins in 73 appearances, he has struggled to regain his form with just seven wins in the first month and a half of the season.
