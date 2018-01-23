Oilers' Cam Talbot: Between pipes Tuesday

Talbot will be the starting goalie for Tuesday night's home contest against the Sabres.

After a very rough nine-game stretch that saw him post a .878 save percentage and 4.14 GAA for just one win, Talbot has recovered nicely in his last two starts, notching wins in both contests while allowing two goals in each. In a season that has been very streaky already for the veteran goalie, he'll look to put together his third consecutive win against a poor Sabres team that is averaging 2.33 goals per game in January.