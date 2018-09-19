Oilers' Cam Talbot: Between pipes Tuesday
Talbot will start Tuesday's preseason game versus the Canucks.
Talbot rarely gets a break during the regular season, playing 140 games over the last two years, so the preseason is no different. He has high upside against a young Canucks team, but it's tough to project how the Oilers' prospects will perform in front of him.
