Oilers' Cam Talbot: Between pipes Tuesday

Talbot will start Tuesday's preseason game versus the Canucks.

Talbot rarely gets a break during the regular season, playing 140 games over the last two years, so the preseason is no different. He has high upside against a young Canucks team, but it's tough to project how the Oilers' prospects will perform in front of him.

More News
Our Latest Stories