Oilers' Cam Talbot: Between posts Tuesday
Talbot will start in goal for Tuesday night's contest in Nashville, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Despite a horrible run that has seen him allow four goals or more and accumulate losses in six of his last seven starts, Talbot will retain the starter's net going into Tuesday. Asking for him to break out of the slump is certainly a tall order when considering the form the Predators are in right now and the fact that they are averaging 3.56 goals per game on home ice.
