Talbot turned aside all 26 shots in a 3-0 shutout win over the Flames on Wednesday.

Now that's the way to start the season. Perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised, considering that Talbot pitched seven shutouts last year, and once pitched five in a mere 36 games with the Rangers. He has that big-game potential with a fine offense in front of him, which should ensure plenty of wins in 2017-18.