Talbot allowed four goals on 30 shots in a 5-2 loss against the Capitals on Saturday.

The Oilers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but they gave up a late goal in the first period, and the Capitals took over from there. Washington was particularly dominate in the third period, breaking the tie with two goals against Talbot and then an empty-netter to seal the victory. Talbot remains one win away from the 100th of his career.