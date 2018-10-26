Oilers' Cam Talbot: Bounces back Thursday
Talbot made 31 saves in Thursday's 4-1 win over Washington while picking up an assist on Connor McDavid's empty-net goal.
Talbot has rebounded beautifully from an 0-2-0 start, posting a 4-1-1 record in six appearances since. The goalie's early-season inconsistencies have mirrored those of the offense in front of him, but if both can start to click at the same time, the talented Edmonton team is capable of accomplishing great things. Should that start to happen, Talbot would likely return value similar to his 2016-17 campaign, in which he won 42 games with a 2.39 GAA and .919 save percentage.
