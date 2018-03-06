Oilers' Cam Talbot: Breaks skid with victory over Yotes
Talbot stopped 32 of 35 shots and ended a three-game losing streak Monday, earning a 4-3 overtime win over Arizona.
The good news for Talbot was that he finally got back in the winning column, but he again gave up three goals for the sixth time in his past seven games. The really discouraging thing about that was that Monday wasn't against a top offense like Nashville or Boston, both of whom have handed Talbot defeats in this stretch. Instead, it was the Coyotes, who are tied for last in the league in goals per game. At this point, if you have another option, it's a good idea to look in that direction instead of Talbot's more often than not.
