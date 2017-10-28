Talbot will start in goal Saturday night against the visiting Capitals as he pursues his 100th career win, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

The Oilers had scored just four goals in three games leading up to Thursday's 5-4 thriller of a win over the Stars, which counted as Talbot's third victory on the young season. His next opponent is a Washington team that currently ranks ninth in the league by means of averaging 3.33 goals per game on the road.