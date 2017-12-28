Talbot made 35 saves on 39 shots Wednesday in a 4-3 loss to Winnipeg.

Talbot was due for an off night given how well he'd been playing, and this was the one, as he conceded more than three goals for the first time since Thanksgiving. It was also the most shots he'd faced in a game since November, and that has to be cause for concern for his owners. Still, he's faced at least 30 shots in five of his past six, so he's used to a barrage and can handle it well.