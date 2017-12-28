Oilers' Cam Talbot: Comes up short against Jets
Talbot made 35 saves on 39 shots Wednesday in a 4-3 loss to Winnipeg.
Talbot was due for an off night given how well he'd been playing, and this was the one, as he conceded more than three goals for the first time since Thanksgiving. It was also the most shots he'd faced in a game since November, and that has to be cause for concern for his owners. Still, he's faced at least 30 shots in five of his past six, so he's used to a barrage and can handle it well.
More News
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Starting Wednesday in Winnipeg•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Wins seventh straight game•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Looking to keep streak intact Saturday•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Stops 34 for sixth straight win•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Penciled in to start Thursday•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Improves to 2-0 since return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...