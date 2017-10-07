Oilers' Cam Talbot: Commanding crease Saturday
Talbot will defend the cage from the Canucks on the road Saturday night, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
The highly utilized backstop jumped off to a great start to the season, pitching a shutout against the Flames on Wednesday with the support of a Connor McDavid hat trick. Talbot's been remarkable against Vancouver in his career, as he hasn't lost to the Canucks in 10 appearances and has a 1.65 GAA and .944 save percentage over that span.
