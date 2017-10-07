Talbot will defend the cage from the Canucks on the road Saturday night, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

The highly utilized backstop jumped off to a great start to the season, pitching a shutout against the Flames on Wednesday with the support of a Connor McDavid hat trick. Talbot's been remarkable against Vancouver in his career, as he hasn't lost to the Canucks in 10 appearances and has a 1.65 GAA and .944 save percentage over that span.