Oilers' Cam Talbot: Completes mediocre season

Talbot finished the 2017-18 campaign with back-to-back victories as the No.1 goalie for the Oilers.

Talbot notched consecutive victories over the Canucks and Golden Knights to close out the season after not being able to claim a victory in the previous five contests. The Oilers' No. 1 netminder finished the season 31-31-1 with a 3.02 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Talbot was unable to build off of his 42-win campaign in 2016-17 yet has very little competition between the pipes in Edmonton -- given the numerous opportunities, he remains a viable option across all formats for next season.