Oilers' Cam Talbot: Concedes three in defeat
Talbot stopped 31 of 34 shots Friday, coming up short in a 3-2 loss to Anaheim.
Talbot has now given up an average of three goals a game in each of the Oilers' past five games, which is actually under his GAA of 3.10. When three goals a game is progress, that says something that's almost never good. Talbot has the talent to be better, but right now, he's more of a No. 2 option than a No. 1 in terms of your fantasy goalies.
