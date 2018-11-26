Oilers' Cam Talbot: Concedes three times
Talbot allowed three goals while making 27 saves during Sunday's 5-2 loss to Los Angeles.
Talbot allowed one goal in each period before the Kings fired two empty-net goals to seal the victory. The loss moves Talbot to 5-9-1 on the year as he's averaging over three goals allowed per game.
