Oilers' Cam Talbot: Continues strong play in victory

Talbot stopped 27 of 29 shots for his fourth consecutive victory Saturday against Los Angeles.

While it's good to see Talbot finishing strong, it would of been nice to see this play earlier in the season when the Oilers weren't already eliminated from playoff contention. With the victory, Talbot advances to 29-27-2 on the season with a .909 save percentage. The 30-year-old has been playing very well, and with superstar forward Connor McDavid vying for the Art Ross Trophy, Talbot is worth getting in your lineup for the final few games of the season.