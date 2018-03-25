Oilers' Cam Talbot: Continues strong play in victory
Talbot stopped 27 of 29 shots for his fourth consecutive victory Saturday against Los Angeles.
While it's good to see Talbot finishing strong, it would of been nice to see this play earlier in the season when the Oilers weren't already eliminated from playoff contention. With the victory, Talbot advances to 29-27-2 on the season with a .909 save percentage. The 30-year-old has been playing very well, and with superstar forward Connor McDavid vying for the Art Ross Trophy, Talbot is worth getting in your lineup for the final few games of the season.
More News
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Assuming road net in divisional clash•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Stops 33 in win•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Preparing for Thursday's start•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Gets tons of support in win•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Gets nod against Hurricanes•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Wins fourth game in last five starts•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...