Oilers' Cam Talbot: Continues to frustrate with inconsistent play

Talbot was pulled Saturday after allowing four goals on 19 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Stars.

Talbot's owners have been pulling their hair out all season. They'd thought he'd righted the ship after a 7-0 run between Nov. 22 and Dec. 23. But Talbot has gone 1-4-1 in six starts since then and has allowed at least four goals in five of those games. And those games were against tough competition in the Jets, Hawks, Kings, Ducks and Stars. Talbot should be on your bench until he gets his game together.