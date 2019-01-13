Oilers' Cam Talbot: Continues to struggle

Talbot allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Oilers on Saturday.

Even playing against a poor offensive road team, Talbot couldn't get back on track. He's yielded 10 goals in the last three games since posting a shutout against the Ducks. Talbot has been very disappointing, posting a 9-13-2 record along with an .896 save percentage and a 3.17 GAA this season.