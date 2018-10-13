Oilers' Cam Talbot: Covering road net versus Rangers

Talbot led the Oilers out to the ice for pregame warmups Saturday, Mark Herrmann of Newsday reports. The netminder is preparing for a road start against the Rangers.

One of the most heavily utilized goaltenders in the NHL, Talbot suffered losses in his first two starts and his ratios (3.56 GAA, .877 save percentage) look ugly so far. It's far too early to panic, though, and his matchup against the Rangers could be far worse considering the Blueshirts are currently sitting in last place within the Metropolitan Division standings.