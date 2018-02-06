Oilers' Cam Talbot: Cruises to easy win Monday
Talbot stopped 32 of 34 shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.
Connor McDavid's five-point night helped Talbot rack up his 19th win of the season and fourth in his last five games. The netminder has needed the support -- he's allowed two goals or more in nine straight games, and he's been a liability in fantasy leagues that put a premium on GAA and save percentage. The Oilers seem content to give Talbot all the work he can handle, but it might be in the team's best interest to find a way to give him more rest in the second half.
