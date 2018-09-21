Oilers' Cam Talbot: Cruises to preseason victory Thursday
Talbot made 20 saves in Thursday's 7-3 preseason win over the Jets.
Talbot got plenty of support from the Oilers' top line, as Connor McDavid, Ty Rattie and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins combined for 11 points. Edmonton struggled last season even with McDavid leading the league in points, but some growth from the team's supporting cast could go a long way in helping Talbot regain the form that helped him accrue 42 wins and a 2.39 GAA in 2016-17.
