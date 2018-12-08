Oilers' Cam Talbot: Cruises to win over Wild
Talbot stopped 31 of 33 shots in Friday's 7-2 win over the Wild.
The Oilers handed the 31-year-old a 3-0 lead before the nine-minute mark in the first period, chasing Devan Dubnyk from the game in the process, and Talbot never looked back. He's now won two starts in a row after dropping six straight, but despite his turnaround he might need Mikko Koskinen to hit a rough patch of his own to regain the No. 1 job in Edmonton.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...