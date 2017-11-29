Talbot sustained an upper-body injury against the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Talbot reportedly "tweaked something in his upper body," according to coach Todd McLellan. While the club did not rule him out for Thursday's clash with Toronto, the netminder should probably be considered questionable at this point. In the event the 30-year-old is unable to give it a go, look for Laurent Brossoit to fill in between the pipes.