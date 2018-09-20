Oilers' Cam Talbot: Defending cage against Jets
Talbot will tend the twine for Thursday's tilt against Winnipeg.
Talbot is expected to play the whole game, despite having taken a puck to the collar bone during the game-day skate. The netminder is coming off a disappointing 2017-18 campaign, in which he posted a 31-31-3 record with just one shutout and a 3.02 GAA -- well off his strong 2016-17 season. If the 31-year-old struggles, the team has Al Montoya waiting in the wings to take over.
