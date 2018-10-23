Oilers' Cam Talbot: Defending cage Tuesday
Talbot will patrol the crease as the home starter versus the Penguins on Tuesday.
Talbot allowed two goals in each of his last two starts, but the Predators shut out the Oilers on Saturday to level the crease commander's record to 3-3-0 on the young season. Still, the nice thing about owning Talbot is that he is durable and qualifies as a set-and-forget commodity in season-long leagues. The 31-year-old has received the starting nod for all seven games so far, supplying a 2.69 GAA and .906 save percentage in the process. He'll face a Penguins team that has only played two games on the road this early in the season.
