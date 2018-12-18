Oilers' Cam Talbot: Defending home goal Tuesday

Talbot is on puck patrol for Tuesday night's home game against the Blues, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network

Talbot will field shots from a Blues team that ranks 30th in the league in high-danger scoring at 41.77 percent. Having lost his starting gig to 30-year-old NHL rookie Mikko Koskinen, Talbot will draw his 19th start of the season while looking to improve upon his substandard 7-9-2 record, 3.22 GAA and .894 save percentage.