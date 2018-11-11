Oilers' Cam Talbot: Defending net Sunday

Talbot will start in goal for Sunday's game against the Avalanche, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Talbot carries a three-game slump into this outing, dropping each decision and recording a .867 save percentage and 3.79 GAA in that span. The Avalanche rank 24th in the league with a 46.98 Corsi For percentage and have lost five straight games, so it looks like a good opportunity for Talbot to get back on track.