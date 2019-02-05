Oilers' Cam Talbot: Defending net Tuesday

Talbot will guard the home goal Tuesday against the Blackhawks.

Talbot has taken his lumps in goal of late, surrendering three or more tallies in each of his last five appearances. The 31-year-old netminder has ceded the majority of starts to Mikko Koskinen over the past few weeks, but neither has asserted himself in the crease. Talbot will get his chance to make a statement Tuesday against a Blackhawks team riding a four-game winning streak.