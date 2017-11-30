Oilers' Cam Talbot: Designated for IR
Talbot (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Talbot will for sure miss the Oilers' next two outings after being placed on IR, although the team did not provide a specific timeline. Considering coach Todd McLellan originally used the term "tweaked", which would imply a minor ailment, this latest development should certainly be a red flag for fantasy owners. Lauren Brossoit figures to serve as the starter in Talbot's stead with Nick Ellis promoted from AHL Bakersfield to fill out the roster.
More News
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Dealing with upper-body ailment•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Stiffens late to beat Arizona•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Starting second straight game•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Makes 23 saves to defeat Bruins•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Starting if health permits Sunday•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Not starting due to illness•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...