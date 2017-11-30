Talbot (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Talbot will for sure miss the Oilers' next two outings after being placed on IR, although the team did not provide a specific timeline. Considering coach Todd McLellan originally used the term "tweaked", which would imply a minor ailment, this latest development should certainly be a red flag for fantasy owners. Lauren Brossoit figures to serve as the starter in Talbot's stead with Nick Ellis promoted from AHL Bakersfield to fill out the roster.