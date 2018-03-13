Oilers' Cam Talbot: Draws seventh straight start
Talbot will be the road starter for Tuesday's game against the Flames.
Talbot rides a three-game win streak where he posted a .949 save percentage and 1.61 GAA into Tuesday's game against an Alberta rival. He's won both outings against Calgary this season, including a 27-save shutout in the season opener -- his only shutout of this campaign. The Flames have the 20th-ranked offense with 2.8 goals per game while converting 17.6 percent of their power plays, but Talbot has let up three or more goals in five of his last seven starts, so he still carries some fantasy risk.
