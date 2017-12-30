Oilers' Cam Talbot: Drops overtime decision to Blackhawks

Talbot allowed four goals on 36 shots in a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Blackhawks on Friday.

The 30-year-old wasn't able to keep his hot streak going versus the struggling Blackhawks. Talbot came into Friday with a 4-1-0 record and .924 save percentage since returning from injury on Dec. 16. The loss dropped Talbot to 14-11-2, which is quite a disappointing mark considering last season, he led the league with 42 wins.