Oilers' Cam Talbot: Drops overtime decision to Blackhawks
Talbot allowed four goals on 36 shots in a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Blackhawks on Friday.
The 30-year-old wasn't able to keep his hot streak going versus the struggling Blackhawks. Talbot came into Friday with a 4-1-0 record and .924 save percentage since returning from injury on Dec. 16. The loss dropped Talbot to 14-11-2, which is quite a disappointing mark considering last season, he led the league with 42 wins.
