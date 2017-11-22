Talbot was pulled just 7:35 into Tuesday's game after allowing two goals on three shots.

This was an infuriating start from Talbot, and it was even more frustrating that he wasn't afforded the opportunity to soften the blow by turning his night around and potentially posting a respectable save percentage. After entering the outing with a discouraging 7-10-1 record, .903 save percentage and 3.10 GAA, the 30-year-old netminder has easily been one of the more disappointing fantasy netminders through the first quarter of the season.