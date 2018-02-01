Oilers' Cam Talbot: Expected to be available Monday
Talbot -- who will skip Thursday's game against the Avalanche due to illness -- could skate as soon as Friday and is expected to be an option Monday against the Lightning, Ryan Rishaug of TSN Edmonton reports.
Given the extended time off before the team's next contest, it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action when the team takes the ice next Monday. In the meantime, the team recalled Laurent Brossoit to serve as a backup for Thursday's contest, while Al Montoya will start in the blue paint.
