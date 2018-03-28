Oilers' Cam Talbot: Facing Columbus Tuesday
Talbot will guard the goal in Tuesday's home game against the Blue Jackets.
Talbot wasn't great in his last start Sunday against the Ducks, surrendering five goals on 38 shots en route to a 5-4 overtime loss. The 30-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his 30th victory of the campaign in a tough home matchup with a hot Columbus club that's gone 9-1-0 in its last 10 games.
